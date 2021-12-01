The MMA Hour with Kevin Lee, Calvin Kattar, Sergio Pettis, Gunnar Nelson, Brad Riddell, and Rafael dos Anjos

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m.: UFC featherweight standout Calvin Kattar updates us on his return to MMA and his upcoming headliner against Giga Chikadze on Jan. 15.

1:20 p.m.: Kevin Lee reacts to his release from the UFC and talks about what’s next for his career.

1:30 p.m.: Bellator flyweight champion Sergio Pettis previews his Bellator 272 title headliner against Kyoji Horiguchi on Friday.

2 p.m.: UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson returns to the show to talk about his layoff from the octagon and his return plans.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight Brad Riddell previews his co-headliner against Rafael Fiziev on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44.

3 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos updates us on his next move after he was forced to withdraw from his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani return to discuss GC’s bets for the past weekend.

4 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

