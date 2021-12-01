 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Kevin Lee, Calvin Kattar, Sergio Pettis, Gunnar Nelson, Brad Riddell, and Rafael dos Anjos

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m.: UFC featherweight standout Calvin Kattar updates us on his return to MMA and his upcoming headliner against Giga Chikadze on Jan. 15.

1:20 p.m.: Kevin Lee reacts to his release from the UFC and talks about what’s next for his career.

1:30 p.m.: Bellator flyweight champion Sergio Pettis previews his Bellator 272 title headliner against Kyoji Horiguchi on Friday.

2 p.m.: UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson returns to the show to talk about his layoff from the octagon and his return plans.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight Brad Riddell previews his co-headliner against Rafael Fiziev on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44.

3 p.m.: Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos updates us on his next move after he was forced to withdraw from his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani return to discuss GC’s bets for the past weekend.

4 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

