Jose Aldo may be approaching the third decade of his Hall of Fame run, but he showed at UFC 265 that he has plenty of gas still left in his tank.

At age 35, the former UFC featherweight champion found himself at a pivotal career crossroads in August when he collided against Pedro Munhoz in the co-headlining bout of UFC 265. After rebounding from the first three-fight losing streak of his career with a decision win over Marlon Vera in December 2020, Aldo was out to prove that he still belonged in the bantamweight title conversation against the longtime contender Munhoz.

As it turned out, “Scarface” did indeed prove his point. The living legend turned back the clock with a vintage decision win over his Brazilian countryman. After a competitive opening round, Aldo dominated Munhoz over an electric final 10 minutes to notch his second straight win at 135 pounds — and vault him into a headlining battle against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday.

Watch a replay of Aldo’s throwback performance above.