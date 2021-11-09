Triller Triad Combat announces lineup with Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev headliner, Mike Perry, special MMA vs. boxing rule set

The upcoming Triller Triad Combat MMA vs. boxing card has its official lineup.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir (19-13 MMA) headlines the event opposite recent heavyweight boxing championship contender Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) in a nine-round mixed rules bout, Triller announced Tuesday via press release.

Triad Combat takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 27, and will be available on FITE pay-per-view for $19.99.

A seven-round co-main event has also been announced featuring former Bellator and UFC fighter Matt Mitrione (13-9, 1 NC MMA) taking on Alexander Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs).

UFC vet Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) is scheduled to fight Sakio Bika (35-7-3, 22 KOs) in a seven-round bout. Bika is a former WBC super middleweight champion.

Triad Combat rules will be a hybrid of MMA and boxing, with the fighters being permitted to attack from the clinch and to throw strikes that would normally be banned in boxing such as standing hammerfists and spinning backfists. Fighters will also be allowed to stand on their opponent’s foot and throw strikes.

No kicks, knees, or elbows will be permitted and there will be no ground fighting.

Watch an explanation of the rules here:

Other veteran MMA talent added to the card include Derek Campos and Albert Tumenov.

See the full announced lineup below.

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Sigmon

Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider