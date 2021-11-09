UFC 267 medical suspensions: Glover Teixeira faces 6-month suspension for potential shoulder injury

Glover Teixeira didn’t emerge unscathed from his title-winning performance at UFC 267.

The new light heavyweight champ needs an MRI to avoid a six-month suspension, according to medical suspensions released on Tuesday by official ABC records keeper mixedmartialarts.com.

Teixeira, 42, submitted Jan Blachowicz to win the title in an amazing career comeback. Blachowicz received a mandatory seven-day term after his loss.

Teixeira was among 17 fighters who received medical suspensions beyond the mandatory seven-day term by the UFC, which regulated the event this past month at Etihad Arena. The promotion serves as the de-facto athletic commission in jurisdictions without state regulation and follows the Nevada Athletic Commission’s statutes.

A total of six fighters received 180-day terms that could be lifted with medical clearance.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 267:

Glover Teixeira: suspended 180 days or until cleared by MRI of right shoulder.

Jan Blachowicz: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Petr Yan: 30 days suspension for hard bout.

Cory Sandhagen: 30 days suspension for hard bout.

Islam Makhachev: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Dan Hooker: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Marcin Tybura: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Alexander Volkov: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Khamzat Chimaev: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Li Jingliang: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Magomed Ankalaev: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Volkan Oezdemir: suspended 45 days for left brow laceration and 30 days no contact.

Amanda Ribas: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Virna Jandiroba: 30 days suspension for hard bout with 21 days no contact.

Zubaira Tukhugov: suspended 30 days for right brow laceration and 21 days no contact.

Ricardo Ramos: suspended 30 days for left eyelid laceration and 21 days no contact.

Albert Duraev: suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial doctor; also suspended 30 days for laceration and 21 days no contact.

Roman Kopylov: suspended 60 days for nasal laceration and 45 days no contact.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: suspended 180 days or until cleared by magnetoencephalogram of right foot and hand; also suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Benoit Saint-Denis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ear, nose and throat doctor; also suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Michal Oleksiejczuk: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative X-ray of left hand; also suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Shamil Gamzatov: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Lerone Murphy: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Makwan Amirkhani: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for KO.

Andre Petroski: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout.

Hu Yaozong: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.

Tagir Ulanbekov: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative X-ray of left tibia/fibula; also suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Allan Nascimento: mandatory seven-day suspension.