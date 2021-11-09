Khamzat Chimaev threatens to ‘smash’ both Paul brothers in same night, Jake Paul fires back on ‘Kumquat’

Khamzat Chimaev could be hunting for a chunk of that celebrity boxing match money.

“Borz” took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out infamous YouTube sensations-turned-boxing stars Jake and Logan Paul, writing he “can smash this [sic] guys same night BOXING.”

I can smash this guys same night

BOXING pic.twitter.com/5qpCqBsW43 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

The Paul brothers have emerged as two of the most talked-about boxers in the world. Jake earned a 4-0 record to start his pro career, with wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, while Logan recently put together a blockbuster exhibition bout against undefeated superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While Chimaev — the No. 10 welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — might not be on their radar just yet (Jake is currently scheduled to fight reality TV personality and pro boxer Tommy Fury on Dec. 18), the fast-rising contender has become a popular fighter in his own right after just four UFC appearances. After winning two fights in 10 days on Fight Island in July 2020 and then knocking out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds, Chimaev was forced to the sidelines for over a year as he dealt with severe COVID-19 symptoms. But he recently returned at UFC 267 with another dominant victory over Li Jingliang.

On Tuesday, Chimaev also shared an image featuring himself and Logan standing a short distance away.

and they know about it! pic.twitter.com/6hHhda2o0J — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

“And they know about it!” Chimaev wrote.

Later on Tuesday, Jake Paul responded to Chimaev on Twitter, prompting a short back-and-forth between the fighters.

Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly. https://t.co/m8mQQAnBJ1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 10, 2021