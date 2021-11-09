Angela Hill replaces Nina Nunes vs. Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 45

Rising strawweight contender Amanda Lemos has a new opponent for UFC Vegas 45.

With Nina Nunes out of the Dec. 18 card due to undisclosed reasons, Lemos will now face Angela Hill at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the change confirmed to MMA Fighting. Ag. Fight first reported the news.

Hill (13-10) enters the octagon for the third time this year after going 1-1 in 2021 with a win over Ashley Yoder and a defeat to Tecia Torres.

The former Invicta FC champion rode a three-fight winning streak from 2019 and 2020, but has gone 1-3 in her past four appearances.

Lemos (10-1-1) is undefeated in the UFC strawweight division with a trio of first-round finishes over Montserrat Ruiz, Livinha Souza and Miranda Granger, plus a decision victory over Japanese veteran Mizuki Inoue.

The Fight Night card also features Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus in a five-round heavyweight main event.