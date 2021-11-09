‘Are you f*cking having fun?’: Listen to Trevor Wittman’s UFC 268 corner audio for Usman, Namajunas, Gaethje

Few people had better nights at UFC 268 than Trevor Wittman.

The veteran coach and owner of ONX Sports led his fighters to a clean sweep in all three of the marquee bouts of UFC 268’s pay-per-view.

Wittman began his night by coaching Justin Gaethje to a raucous decision win over Michael Chandler that is already being hailed as a Fight of the Year front-runner for 2021. The three-round brawl opened Saturday’s main card and likely cemented Gaethje’s position as the next lightweight title contender.

Wittman then coached UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to back-to-back victories in their respective title rematches against Zhang Weili and Colby Covington. Namajunas edged Zhang in a back-and-forth split decision, while Usman defeated Covington via unanimous judges’ scores.

Listen to a behind-the-scenes window into audio of Wittman’s corner advice to all three of his fighters above, courtesy of BT Sport.

UFC 268 took place Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.