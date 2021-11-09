Injury forces Dricus Du Plessis out of UFC 269 bout with Andre Muniz

A highly anticipated matchup between surging middleweights will no longer take place at the UFC’s final PPV event of 2021.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Dricus Du Plessis has been forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Andre Muniz next month due to an undisclosed injury. As of now, the UFC is seeking a replacement for Muniz, but his status for the Dec. 11 event in Las Vegas is still up in the air. MMA DNA first reported Du Plessis’ exit.

Muniz, No. 13 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, is fresh off the biggest win of his career, a brutal submission of perennial contender Jacare Souza at UFC 262 that marked his third straight octagon win.

Du Plessis has four straight victories, including a pair of finishes of Markus Perez and, most recently at UFC 264, Trevin Giles.

UFC 269 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.