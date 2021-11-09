UFC 269 trailer released featuring Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier

The official trailer has dropped for UFC 269, featuring a litany of stars.

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier headline the Dec. 11 show, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the newly released video shows the journey that both men have taken to their titanic lightweight title clash. This will be Oliveira’s first title defense after defeating Michael Chandler for a vacant belt at UFC 262, while Poirier looks to become undisputed champion for the first time.

That main event matchup will determine who is the true king at 155 pounds with Poirier currently sitting at No. 1 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings with Oliveira a spot behind him.

In the co-main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 Pound-For-Pound fighter Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. This will be Nunes’ first defense of the 135-pound belt since December 2019.

Also featured in the UFC 269 trailer are rivals Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. Their feud dates back to UFC London in March 2019, where the two fighters memorably scrapped backstage. From that incident, Masvidal’s famous catchphrase “three-piece and a soda” was born.