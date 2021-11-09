Video: Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel suffers brutal knockout loss in kickboxing match

Sons of the legendary UFC veteran Anderson Silva, Gabriel and Kalyl Silva entered the ring to compete at FightersRep 11 on Nov. 5, but only one came out victorious.

Moments after Kalyl Silva scored an unanimous decision win over Melo Pamuk, his first match since scoring a devastating 8-second victory in his debut back in August, his brother Gabriel Silva took on Vincent Familari for the IKF light middleweight championship, getting knocked out cold late in the opening round.

“I knew that I had to stay on him, I couldn’t let him recover,” Familari said in his post-fight interview. “I mean, the guy’s good. He could easily beat me, but God was with us on this victory, He blessed us. Much respect to my opponent, his camp and everybody else, but we did it. We pulled through.”

Watch the fight below (starts at 02:35:43, while Kalyl’s match starts at 01:34:14).