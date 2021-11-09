In the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Josh Emmett joins the show to discuss his recovery from major knee surgery after tearing his ACL in a win over Shane Burgos last year. Emmett will detail the long road back to the octagon including a setback earlier this year that pushed his return to action back either further.

Emmett will also talk about his recently scheduled fight against Dan Ige at UFC 269 in December and discuss the lay of the land at featherweight including his thoughts on reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. Plus, Emmett will help break down the main event fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez and he’ll reveal why he believes Holloway should get a third shot at Volkanovski with a win on Saturday night despite two previous losses to the current champion at 145 pounds.

All this and much more on the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

