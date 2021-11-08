Maycee Barber out; Erin Blanchfield now expected to face Miranda Maverick at UFC 269

An injury has forced Maycee Barber out of her upcoming fight at UFC 269 and now her original opponent Erin Blanchfield has accepted a matchup against Miranda Maverick on the Dec. 11 card.

Multiple sources confirmed the new matchup when speaking to MMA Fighting on Monday. MMA Junkie initially reported the bout.

Maverick accepts the fight after she lost a razor-close split decision to Barber in her prevous outing in July. That loss halted a five-fight winning streak for Maverick, which included victories in her first two appearances in the UFC.

Now she’ll attempt to get back on track while facing another highly touted prospect in the flyweight division.

Blanchfield comes into the fight with a 7-1 record, including a dominant performance over Sarah Alpar in her octagon debut in September. Just 22 years old, Blanchfield has been viewed as a potential contender at 125 pounds one day in the future, and now, she’ll see her second UFC win while going up against Maverick in December.

The upcoming UFC 269 card on Dec. 11 is headlined by a lightweight title bout as reigning champion Charles Oliveira takes on Dustin Poirier while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title up for grabs against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.