Amanda Serrano faces Miriam Gutiérrez in co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing card

Amanda Serrano will once again compete in the co-main event slot of a Jake Paul headlined fight card.

Promotional officials announced on Monday that Serrano will face Miriam Gutiérrez in a 135-pound matchup at One Will Fall. The event, which will feature Paul facing Tommy Fury in the main event, takes place Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and will air on Showtime PPV.

In Serrano’s most recent appearance, the seven-division world champion defeated Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision to retain her WBC and WBO featherweight titles in the co-main event of the Showtime Boxing event headlined by Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Serrano will jump up a weight class to face Gutiérrez (14-1), who will look to bounce back from her lone loss in November 2020 against Katie Taylor.

With a victory, Serrano could find herself in an anticipated matchup with Taylor — a two-weight division champion and undisputed lightweight title holder.

The bout joins a card that also features former NBA all-star Deron Williams making his boxing debut against an opponent to be named later, and Anthony Taylor taking on Nick Diaz protegeChris Avila, which will be a rematch from a Bellator 238 bout that Taylor won via majority decision.