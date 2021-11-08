The MMA Hour with Rose Namajunas, Max Holloway, Ian Garry and Marlon Vera in studio, and Chris Barnett

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I look back at a busy combat sports weekend.

1:30 p.m.: Chris Barnett looks back at his memorable UFC win and entrance at UFC 268.

2 p.m.: Ian Garry discusses his impressive UFC debut at UFC 268 and what’s next.

2:45 p.m.: Marlon Vera talks about his memorable knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 and more.

3:30 p.m.: Max Holloway discusses his upcoming UFC Vegas clash with Yair Rodriguez on Saturday night.

4 p.m.: UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas talks about her latest title defense at UFC 268.

4:30 p.m.: GC looks back at his bets from this past weekend at UFC 268.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.