The MMA Hour with Rose Namajunas, Max Holloway, Ian Garry and Marlon Vera in studio, and Chris Barnett

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I look back at a busy combat sports weekend.

1:30 p.m.: Chris Barnett looks back at his memorable UFC win and entrance at UFC 268.

2 p.m.: Ian Garry discusses his impressive UFC debut at UFC 268 and what’s next.

2:45 p.m.: Marlon Vera talks about his memorable knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 and more.

3:30 p.m.: Max Holloway discusses his upcoming UFC Vegas clash with Yair Rodriguez on Saturday night.

4 p.m.: UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas talks about her latest title defense at UFC 268.

4:30 p.m.: GC looks back at his bets from this past weekend at UFC 268.

