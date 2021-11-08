Morning Report: Colby Covington calls for bout with former teammate Jorge Masvidal next, Masvidal responds

Colby Covington, in his second attempt to wrest undisputed UFC gold from Kamaru Usman on Saturday night, lost a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268. Immediately following the loss, Covington was respectful towards Usman in the cage, shaking his hand and, it appeared, squashing the beef between the two. However, the geniality was short-lived and by the time Covington made it to the post-fight press conference, he was already arguing for another shot at the champion. But given that he now has two losses to Usman, Covington is going to need to earn his way back up the ladder and the former interim welterweight champion knows just where to start: his old buddy Jorge Masvidal.

The story of Covington and Masvidal is a Shakespearian tragedy or, depending how you feel about both men, perhaps a comedy. Long-time training parters at American Top Team and self-proclaimed “best friends,” the two began drifting apart publicly when Masvidal moved up to welterweight and rapidly rose to the top of the division. With both men jockeying for title shots, tensions boiled over (though Masvidal says things actually fell apart when Covington allegedly “ripped off” one of their mutual coaches) and Covington left American Top Team, moving to MMA Masters. Since then he and Masvidal have been bitter enemies, constantly taking shots at one another in the media and repeatedly being rumored to fight, and now, Covington thinks the time is right.

“I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate Street Judas Masvidal,” Covington said at his UFC 268 post-fight scrum. “He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott (Leon Edwards) and we should just run it. Let’s run it in the first quarter of the first part of the year, and let’s do it, man. That’s a heated rivalry.

“He talks so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me. Look at what happened when he fought Marty (Usman). He got dusted. If he fought me, he would get dusted even worse and it wouldn’t be competitive. I just want to hold these people accountable for the way they run their mouth in the media, and it makes sense.

“If he goes ahead with that Leon Scott fight, then Hunter Campbell, I just pray to you, please God, don’t cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around and let me be the one that ends his career.”

Unfortunately for Covington, Masvidal is currently occupied. “Gamebred” is scheduled to settle another old feud of his when he faces Leon Edwards in a featured welterweight bout at UFC 269 next month. However, the BMF champion appears to be game once he settles up with Edwards, saying on social media that he plans to “expose the fake real soon” and then blasting Covington once more for good measure.

Gonna expose the fake real soon. Like father like son https://t.co/PigmvfO3fp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2021

The streets don’t belong to the fake https://t.co/0JMjrL8smL — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2021

2021-2022 prediction: Colby burns MMA master like he has every gym and every coach he ever had by not paying and talking shit on the way out. Rinse wash repeat — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2021

Covington and Masvidal have been rumored for a fight with one another several times before but the bout has never materialized. Now though, with both men having two losses to Usman and no immediate prospects at receiving a third title shot, following UFC 269 a grudge match between the two may finally come to fruition.

TOP STORIES

Results. Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas defended their titles at UFC 268.

Results. Patricky Pitbull KOs Peter Queally to capture lightweight title at Bellator 270.

Reaction. Kamaru Usman reacts to Colby Covington shaking his hand after UFC 268, open to third fight in the future.

Character. Colby Covington argues he deserved win at UFC 268, ‘no respect’ for ‘cheating coward’ Kamaru Usman despite post-fight handshake.

Right. Dana White shuts down Kamaru Usman vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing match: ‘Let’s stop this sh*t’.

Wrong. Dana White rules out Carla Esparza for next shot at Rose Namajunas: ‘We have an option’.

Hero. Chris Barnett after unreal ‘Knockout of the Year’ contender: ‘Mentally, I’m 170 pounds’.

Self-absorbed. Jon Jones seeks new team, says he won’t return to Jackson Wink.

VIDEO STEW

UFC 268 Post Show.

UFC 268 Post Fight Press Conference.

On to UFC 269.

Fight of the Year.

LISTEN UP

On to the Next One. Matchmaking following UFC 268.

Severe MMA. Discussing UFC 268 and Bellator 270.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Champion.

Next challenger?

Congratulations good job bro @USMAN84kg

I’m coming for you brother I’m coming @ColbyCovMMA @NateDiaz209 ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 7, 2021

Henry Cejudo.

In a 8 week camp you made tremendous growth. Many people had you wining the first 3 rounds of the fight but at the end of the day, the 3 judges is what matters. It’s been a honor to work with you champion and I know it’s only the beginning of Weili 2.0. China will rise again pic.twitter.com/VbXSkmRkxa — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 7, 2021

Give this woman her fight.

Respect earned.

Justin Gaethje posted a photo of him and Michael Chandler from the hospital after their war at #UFC268



(via @Justin_Gaethje) pic.twitter.com/TC5etzSByR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

Frankie Edgar.

Random thought . I do not want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore . At best once more . He carried the sport for years , former UFC champ, competed at 3 different weight classes. He has nothing else to prove or achieve . A complete legend of the sport #JustMyOpinion — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 8, 2021

Call out.

Who does Chito @chitoveraUFC think he is?! Nobody can show such things to Frankie. I put your finger up your ass soon boy! — Timur Valiev (@timurvaliev_df) November 7, 2021

Aljamain Sterling.

A lot of fans, and even media laughed at me when I pointed out the slippery ass canvas. This is a major issue! It’s taking away from the efficiency of certain techniques in comparison to how we do them in training. #SlipGate pic.twitter.com/Gp1Hbsw1Ti — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Jon Jones.

What a coincidence, my little brother is the goat for his organization too!! How cool! pic.twitter.com/vGMKfIQL9m — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2021

Got Picograms? — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2021

One could definitely argue that, the man is doing some serious work https://t.co/ebQRPO0qwr — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2021

Sums it up.

An emotional weekend of fighting this weekend. If you do this sport, win, lose or draw you’re the fucking man/woman and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise! Congrats to all and thank you for the sheer entertainment!

What a sport! What a game!

What a life! Thank you all ❤️☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 7, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Perhaps it’s recency bias but that was the best fight card of the year. Props where do, great work UFC.

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Is Kamaru Usman the GOAT welterweight? This poll is closed 16% Yes (243 votes)

83% No (1195 votes) 1438 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.