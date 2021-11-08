On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 268

Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas retained their titles to cap off a memorable UFC 268 event this past Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. With Usman heading into his second lap of the welterweight division, and Dana White seemingly shunning Carla Esparza once again in terms of the top contender at 115 pounds, who could both champs face in their next title defenses? That question is addressed on this week’s loaded episode of On To the Next One.

In addition, future matchups were discussed for the challengers Colby Covington and Zhang Weili, Marlon Vera, Shane Burgos, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler following their all-time lightweight classic, Chris Barnett after his incredible finish of Gian Villante, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

