UFC releases one-time interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee has been released from the UFC after nearly eight years in the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

A one-time interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (18-7) was let go after losing five of his past seven octagon appearances dating back to October 2017. Lee’s only victories during that run came against Edson Barboza and Gregor Gillespie, which both came by stoppage.

The “Motown Phenom” has defeated a list of talented fighters under the UFC banner since 2014, including rear-naked choke finishes over Michael Chiesa and Francisco Trinaldo, but he came up short in his attempt to capture the interim championship against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216.

Lee headlined four Fight Night cards after that championship bout, going 1-3 with losses to Al Iaquinta, Rafael dos Anjos and Charles Oliveira and defeating Barboza. Lee’s final octagon appearance saw him lose a decision to Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight contest.

It was announced recently that Lee received a six-month suspension after he tested positive for amphetamines following his loss to Rodriguez. Lee later revealed he uses Adderall to treat ADHD.