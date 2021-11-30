Prosecutors given additional time to file criminal complaint against Jon Jones following domestic violence arrest

Jon Jones is still awaiting official word from prosecutors in Las Vegas on the charges that he may or may not be facing following his arrest this past September.

On Tuesday, prosecutors were granted additional time for filing of the criminal complaint against Jones with the former UFC light heavyweight champion’s next court hearing now scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.

This is the second continuance granted in the case following a similar hearing back in October.

Jones was initially arrested on Sept. 24 after his fiancée went to a security desk at the Caeser’s Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas asking for a key to their room and she had blood on her lip and clothing. One of Jones’ children then asked for the security officers to call the police.

The police arrived to interview Jones’ fiancée where she claimed that he got “a little bit” physical with her as officers noted in the official police report that there was blood “around her lips, chin and all over her sweatshirt.”

Jones was picked up by a separate unit and placed under arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence charges at which time he allegedly became “extremely agitated” and smashed his head into the hood of the police car.

That led to a felony charge for injuring or tampering with a vehicle with damages over $5,000.

Jones later proclaimed his innocence in a series of posts on social media where he denied striking his fiancée during the altercation in Las Vegas, which took place just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I never hit my fiancé [sic] and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing.

“That’s really the only thing I care to clarify. Outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé [sic], family friends and fans.”

Now Jones will wait until at least next January to find out if prosecutors are moving forward with the case against him.