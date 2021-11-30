Who is the best MMA rapper alive? — Bryce Mitchell enters conversation with first single

Bryce Mitchell wasn’t able to get in the octagon this year, but he’s apparently been logging plenty of studio time.

The UFC bantamweight contender — aka “Thugnasty” — dropped his debut rap single, Darkansas, on Monday, as a teaser for his upcoming Pasture Fire mix tape, which will be released Wednesday, he announced.

Mitchell’s first release features the Arkansas native flowing on topics such as his hometown of Cabot, his faith and his fighting career. The UFC and Conor McGregor get name-dropped, of course. Up next for Mitchell in the octagon is Edson Barboza at a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for March 5.

Fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Andre Fili, Brian Kelleher, and many others have previously touted their musical talents, but whose bars truly stand above the rest? Take a look at some of the tracks below and judge for yourself who deserves the title of greatest rapper/fighter (and not the other way around).

Tyron Woodley feat. Wiz Khalifa & T Dubb 0 — I’ll Beat Yo Ass

Andre Fili - Ayyuh

Brian Kelleher - Champ Sh*t Only

Jarred Brooks - Untitled

New song check it out pic.twitter.com/RB1JAfxbKB — Jarred Brooks (@The_monkeygod) July 10, 2019

Kajan Johnson — Hustle Makes Muscle

Kevin Casey - No Surrender

Ralek Gracie — G-IN-A-GI

Alexander Yakovlev — “Russian Rap”

IFL — IFL Anthem (Fight League)