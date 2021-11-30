 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who is the best MMA rapper alive? — Bryce Mitchell enters conversation with first single

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
Bryce Mitchell
Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Bryce Mitchell wasn’t able to get in the octagon this year, but he’s apparently been logging plenty of studio time.

The UFC bantamweight contender — aka “Thugnasty” — dropped his debut rap single, Darkansas, on Monday, as a teaser for his upcoming Pasture Fire mix tape, which will be released Wednesday, he announced.

Mitchell’s first release features the Arkansas native flowing on topics such as his hometown of Cabot, his faith and his fighting career. The UFC and Conor McGregor get name-dropped, of course. Up next for Mitchell in the octagon is Edson Barboza at a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for March 5.

Fighters such as Tyron Woodley, Andre Fili, Brian Kelleher, and many others have previously touted their musical talents, but whose bars truly stand above the rest? Take a look at some of the tracks below and judge for yourself who deserves the title of greatest rapper/fighter (and not the other way around).

Tyron Woodley feat. Wiz Khalifa & T Dubb 0 — I’ll Beat Yo Ass

Andre Fili - Ayyuh

Brian Kelleher - Champ Sh*t Only

Jarred Brooks - Untitled

Kajan JohnsonHustle Makes Muscle

Kevin Casey - No Surrender

Ralek GracieG-IN-A-GI

Alexander Yakovlev — “Russian Rap”

IFL — IFL Anthem (Fight League)

Poll

Who is the best MMA rapper alive?

view results
  • 60%
    Bryce Mitchell
    (70 votes)
  • 7%
    Tyron Woodley
    (9 votes)
  • 7%
    Andre Fili
    (9 votes)
  • 12%
    Brian Kelleher
    (15 votes)
  • 6%
    Jarred Brooks
    (8 votes)
  • 4%
    Other (leave comment below)
    (5 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...