Khamzat Chimaev responds to ‘b*tch’ Colby Covington: ‘Call the cops, I’m coming for you’

Khamzat Chimaev wants Colby Covington to put his money where his mouth is.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Covington was asked if he would be open to a matchup with the surging undefeated fighter, which he stated he would be while criticizing the media for hyping Chimaev up.

On Tuesday, Chimaev responded via Twitter and didn’t mince words at all.

Let’s go bitch fight with me @ColbyCovMMA I will take your ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/EVgddj8TQL — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Call the cops I’m coming for you @ColbyCovMMA — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

you do not represent USA i represent USA you represent cowardice ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 30, 2021

Covington, the No. 2 ranked welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, is coming off of a hard fought decision loss to current champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. “Chaos,” at first, shrugged off Chimaev as a possible opponent at the UFC 268 media day, and even fired shots at his struggles with a harsh bout of COVID-19 that nearly derailed his career.

It seems Covington’s stance has changed on a potential matchup, even predicting that he would send Chimaev — whom he referred to as a “participation trophy” winner — to the hospital after the bout.

“He’s a joke. He needs to beat someone worthy — someone in the top 5, someone in the top of the rankings, not just fight hand-picked people.” Covington said of Chimaev while speaking with MMA Fighting. “What does he have, four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids and these hype jobs. This is fighting, man. People can get seriously hurt from rushing people like that.

“But if you guys want to rush a guy, take some time off of his life and send him for a hospital treatment, then, yeah, the door is open for that. I love doing good business and I love doing business with the UFC. It would be an honor to beat who they want me to beat, and if that’s the name they put in front of me, I can promise you that I’m gonna train extremely hard and I’m gonna show a new skill set the world hasn’t seen yet. You kind of see that from me every fight, I get better every fight. I add new layers to my game, so whoever they try and match me up with next, you’re gonna see those new layers and someone is gonna get seriously hurt.”