Fighter vs. Writer: Anthony Smith reacts to criticism from fighters when giving his opinion, details what’s next for him

Former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer as co-host to discuss a number of subjects including his return from an injured knee and the concern that he may end up as the odd man out at light heavyweight now that new champion Glover Teixeira is expected to face Jiri Prochazka and the possibility that Jan Blachowicz may take on Aleksandar Rakic.

Smith will also give his thoughts on the best light heavyweight in the sport and whether or not Corey Anderson has a legitimate claim to that title considering he holds a dominant win over Teixeira in the UFC.

Smith also details his own experiences dealing with backlash from other fighters as an analyst when he’s asked to give his opinion on fights or make picks and predictions.

All this and much more on episode 14 of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher