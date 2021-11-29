Ultimate Fighter, RIZIN veteran Jake Heun sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

The Ultimate Fighter veteran Jake Heun has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after he was convicted on drug trafficking charges in Australia.

News of Heun’s conviction and sentencing were first reported by the Daily Mail, which added the fighter will likely only spend just over three years behind bars due to time already served along with a non-parole period of four years and nine months for the conviction.

Heun, 33, was busted while importing 801 grams of methamphetamine, which was confiscated in France after a package marked “bath gel and cologne” broke open while in transit. The package was bound for Heun’s previous address, which led to police launching an investigation into the RIZIN and PFL veteran.

According to the report, Heun’s phone then revealed even more illegal activity as he engaged in alleged drug trafficking conversations with his girlfriend.

Heun then claimed he was just being paid $1,000 to receive the package before ultimately pleading guilty to importation of a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and another charge for trafficking cocaine.

The cocaine charge stemmed from additional conversations and photos discovered in Heun’s phone, which included a picture of a package containing cocaine that he was sending to his girlfriend through the mail.

Heun reportedly sent out between 35 to 40 grams of cocaine in September 2020 and additional messages showed that he had been supplying bartenders in Melbourne with cocaine to sell on his behalf as well.

The conviction came along with a potential life sentence in prison with Heun’s ties to a drug ring that was operating out of Thailand, but the judge ultimately levied a prison sentence of seven years and nine months. Heun already had 420 days served after he was jailed following his arrest.

It’s expected that Heun will be deported from Australia after his release.

Huen has been an active fighter since 2011 with two previous attempts at joining the cast of The Ultimate Fighter in season 17 and season 19. He also competed in World Series of Fighting, PFL and most recently had a three-fight stint with RIZIN in Japan with his most recent appearance in 2019.