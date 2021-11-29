Bellator 272 fight card released, Jared Scoggins vs. Josh Hill promoted to main card

Bellator has released the full fight card for its event on Friday.

Bellator 272 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champ Sergio Pettis and Kyoji Horiguchi, who also holds the Rizin FF bantamweight title. Only Pettis’ belt is up for grabs; he makes his first title defense after dethroning now-former champ Juan Archuleta earlier this year.

The ViacomCBS-owned promotion announced the addition of Jared Scoggins vs. Josh Hill to the main card after the removal of Jay Jay Wilson vs. Alfie Davis; per MMA Junkie, Davis withdrew from the event. Bellator 272’s Showtime-televised main card features four bouts following a seven-bout preliminary card that streams live on MMA Fighting.

Here is the full Bellator 272 fight card.

Main Card (Showtime at 10:00 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins

Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 7 p.m. ET)

Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King

John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III

Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius De Jesus

Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn

Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel

Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle

Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer