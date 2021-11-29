Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Caio Borralho targeted for UFC Vegas 45 with Anthony Hernandez injured

With Anthony Hernandez out of UFC Vegas 45 due to a knee injury, Dustin Stoltzfus is now expected to face Caio Borralho at the Dec. 18 show in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the change told MMA Fighting after Borralho announced it on social media.

Both sides have already signed the contract, but Borralho still needs a visa to compete in the United States, sources said.

Borralho (10-1, 1 no contest) fought twice at Dana White’s Contender Series to earn a deal with the UFC, winning a decision over Aaron Jeffery before knocking out Jesse Murray less than a month later. Undefeated in his past nine bouts, Borralho scored stoppages in seven of his MMA victories.

Stoltzfus (13-3) also joined the UFC through DWCS, a first-round victory over Joseph Pyfer in August 2020, but has yet to win under the UFC banner, losing a decision to Kyle Daukaus before a third-round submission defeat to jiu-jitsu legend Rodolfo Vieira this past July.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.