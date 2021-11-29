 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with George Kambosos Jr., Brandon Moreno, Jan Blachowicz, Quinton Jackson, and Rob Font

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font previews his upcoming main event against Jose Aldo at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event.

1:30 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno stops by to chat about his roller-coaster year and his UFC 270 trilogy fight with Deiveson Figueiredo in early 2022.

2 p.m.: Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz looks back on his title loss to Glover Teixeira, previews his next step, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC champion Quinton Jackson reflects on his experience at Triller’s Triad Combat and discusses the latest in his career.

3 p.m.: Newly crowned unified lightweight boxing champion George Kambosos Jr. looks back on his massive win over Teófimo López.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani return to discuss GC’s bets for the past weekend.

3:55 p.m.: New York Ric stops by to talk about the latest news in MMA.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...