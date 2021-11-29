The MMA Hour with George Kambosos Jr., Brandon Moreno, Jan Blachowicz, Quinton Jackson, and Rob Font

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font previews his upcoming main event against Jose Aldo at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 44 event.

1:30 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno stops by to chat about his roller-coaster year and his UFC 270 trilogy fight with Deiveson Figueiredo in early 2022.

2 p.m.: Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz looks back on his title loss to Glover Teixeira, previews his next step, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC champion Quinton Jackson reflects on his experience at Triller’s Triad Combat and discusses the latest in his career.

3 p.m.: Newly crowned unified lightweight boxing champion George Kambosos Jr. looks back on his massive win over Teófimo López.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani return to discuss GC’s bets for the past weekend.

3:55 p.m.: New York Ric stops by to talk about the latest news in MMA.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.