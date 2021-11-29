Colby Covington not going to get hopes up about fighting Jorge Masvidal: ‘He’s a little brittle b*tch’

Colby Covington would welcome a fight against his former best friend turned rival Jorge Masvidal, but he’s warning UFC fans not to get their hopes up that it actually happens.

Covington is currently looking to get back on the winning track after dropping a competitive decision to Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268. With the rivalry between Covington and Masvidal becoming very personal in the public eye, and with both fighters lacking a current dance partner, a matchup between the two could be imminent.

When asked whether he’s confident that a fight with Masvidal could something the UFC looks at for early 2022, Covington doesn’t buy it — nor does he seem to care all that much.

“To be honest, not really,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “It will only be because of one side, that’s his side.

“This fight was supposed to happen for eight months last year so I’m not gonna get my hopes up. I could give a f*ck less about fighting this guy. He’s a bum. He’s a f*cking street Judas journeyman. He’s got 20 f*cking losses. I don’t give a f*ck, dude. The guy sucks. I’ve been beating him up for the last eight years and I used to leave him unconscious in our living room, for free.

“I have nothing to prove. I already know my legacy, I already know what I’ve done in this sport. I’m just gonna keep evolving, keep getting better, and keep lining them up and knocking them down. One by one, I’m gonna keep winning and then I’m gonna go get my belt.”

Masvidal was slated to face Leon Edwards in a grudge match at December’s UFC 269 event before the “BMF” champ was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury, although Covington says he has the inside scoop.

“Dude, that guy is such a little b*tch, man,” Covington said. “Every time he came around, he would tuck his tail between his legs, put his head down, never even made eye contact with me because he knows better. He knows that he’s my son.

“He’s such a fragile little b*tch. He was leaving the gym the other day, crying because of his ribs. You’re a grown ass man and you’re crying? That’s sad, man. Go get a f*cking tissue. Go get a Kleenex sponsorship.”

The 33-year-old Covington seems open to whatever challenge the UFC throws at him, including a potential showdown with the surging Khamzat Chimaev should the promotion want to go down that route.

If the UFC asks Covington to face Masvidal in early 2022, the former interim welterweight champion says he’s in, and would even be open to coaching against his foe on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the end, Covington’s eyes are focused on a trilogy fight with Usman, and it doesn’t really matter much to him who’s next in his chase to get back to the welterweight title.

“I can’t control if guys don’t want to fight me,” Covington stated. “What can I do? I’m just gonna keep making the best fights that the people want, that the UFC wants, and if it happens, it happens. But I’m not gonna get my hopes up. I could give a sh*t less if it happens.

“If [Masvidal] doesn’t want to fight me, goes into retirement, or just leaves the sport forever because he’s a little brittle b*tch, big deal.”