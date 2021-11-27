Conor McGregor gives timeline for return, weighs in on Nate Diaz trilogy fight, Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor promises his return to MMA is “imminent” as soon as he’s cleared for MMA sparing, which he said will come in April.

The former two-division UFC champion talked about his comeback from a broken leg suffered in his UFC 264 trilogy against Dustin Poirier, along with other current MMA topics, during an impromptu Q&A session Saturday on Twitter.

McGregor confidence was tempered with a need for “patience” as he continues his rehabilitation from the injury.

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April,” he wrote. “Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

The Q&A session was a departure from McGregor’s presence on Twitter as of late, which mostly consisted of plugs for his signature whiskey, Proper 12, commentary on UFC fights present and past, and trolls of his favorite rivals.

There were still a few plugs, but McGregor also weighed in on potential opposition for his future, including Michael Chandler, who said he wanted to fight the ex-champ not for “a red panty night” but the fanfare it would bring.

Perhaps surprisingly, McGregor gave the former Bellator champ and one-time UFC title challenger his props, particularly in light of his “Fight of the Year” candidate against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Hard not to be impressed. In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time!

That wasn’t the only division of interest to McGregor, who’s showed off what looks like a bigger frame in recent pictures. Welterweight hosted the brash Irish star on three occasions, and so it was natural for him to weigh in on champ Kamaru Usman’s performance against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

McGregor backed Covington in the title rematch, saying the two-time title challenger “lumped” Usman up and indicated Covington would have won were it not for a knockdown suffered in the second round.

“I see many holes,” McGregor said of Usman, who’s repeatedly welcomed the ex-champ to put his money where his mouth is. “As well as a suspect dome.”

Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome.

If McGregor’s return arrives in April, it could line up with the schedule for the winner of an upcoming title fight between lightweight champ Charles Oliveira and Poirier at UFC 269. McGregor has declared himself first in line for the winner of that bout.

Or could it be for a trilogy with Nate Diaz?