Video: Miesha Tate takes out her own stitches from UFC Vegas 43 loss: ‘Who needs a doctor!?’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate can do it all: fight, work behind the scenes, raise a family, and even perform minor medical procedures.

Tate recently shared a video of her removing stitches she received following her loss to Ketlen Vieira, which took place earlier this month at UFC Vegas 43. Vieira took home a unanimous decision in the five-round fight, leaving Tate badly bloodied but undeterred on her long-term goals.

Interestingly, Tate’s left eye looked more banged up than the nose for which she received a potential six-month suspension pending doctor’s clearance; the fractures she suffered against Vieira added to multiple nose injuries she’s endured through a decade-plus career.

“I feel like I’m healing up pretty well, all things considered,” Tate said in the video. “I actually already took one out. I thought, you know what, maybe you all would like to see this.”

Tate then goes to work, using a fingernail clipper to cut the material tying her cut together.

“I think there’s no point in going to a doctor to remove these, but I’m also kind of crazy,” she said.

The loss to Vieira reset Tate’s timeline as a potential bantamweight title challenger after her comeback following a five-year layoff. She answered the urge to fight after raising a family and working as an executive for ONE Championship.

In a statement released after her recent setback, Tate said she had “no regrets” about her performance and would take some well-deserved rest before deciding her next move.