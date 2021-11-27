Triad Combat Results: Pulev vs. Mir

MMA Fighting has Triad Combat results for the Pulev vs. Mir fight card from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night.

In the main event, Kubrat Pulev will square off against former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir in a heavyweight contest.

Pulev (28-2) last competed late last year, losing via ninth-round knockout in a boxing contest to Anthony Joshua on Dec. 12, 2020.

Mir (0-1) lost via unanimous decision to Steve Cunningham on the Paul vs. Askren undercard April 17, 2021.

Former Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione and Alexander Flores will compete in a heavyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out Triad Combat results below.

Main card (FITE TV at 8 p.m. ET)

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Harry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider