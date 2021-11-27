With chess playing mentality, Khaos Williams sees being at the ‘top-top’ at 170 in ‘a year or two’

Khaos Williams believes there’s more to MMA than just training and fighting.

Williams continues to make a name for himself in the UFC’s loaded welterweight division with a third-round knockout win over Miguel Baeza this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 41. “The Oxfighter” improved to 4-1 in his octagon career with his second consecutive win, and third UFC finish overall.

A pivotal reason for Williams’ success is his mentality towards the fight game — both in, and out of the cage.

“[I’ll fight] whoever they put in front of me, for real,” Williams said while appearing on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “You’ve got to remember: this is chess, not checkers. Think about it like this, the objective in chess is when you’re playing chess — and I like playing chess — the objective is to, obviously, put the king in checkmate, right?

“Don’t get me wrong, the people that I’ve fought are good opponents. Good opponents, game opponents, so I ain’t downplaying them or nothing, I’m just saying this from a chess point of view. When you’re playing chess, the objective is to put the king in checkmate. When you knock off a couple of pawns, you don’t just keep moving forward, you’ve still got to strategically move around the board because you’ve got the rooks, the knights, the bishops, so you’ve got to move around the board the right way. That’s just me. We’re playing chess, not checkers.”

“The Oxfighter” burst on the scene with a short notice 27 second KO of Alex Morono in his promotional debut at UFC 247. He followed that up with a stinging 30 second KO of Abdul Razak Alhassan nine months later, before returning the following month where he dropped a close decision to Michel Pereira.

Williams got back on track in his first 2021 appearance when he defeated Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 29 in June.

With no specific name in mind for his next opponent, Williams is happy staying active and piling up victories until he’s undeniable. When asked how long it would take to get there, the 15-fight veteran doesn’t think it will take very long.

“I would say, to be realistic, probably in a year or two to get to the top-top, like, ‘I’m up here,’” Williams stated. “Who knows? Maybe even sooner. I’m just putting a timeframe on it.”