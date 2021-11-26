Ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez reveals he’s been hospitalized with COVID-19: ‘It’s no motha f*ckin’ joke’

The first ever winner of The Ultimate Fighter reality television series has been hospitalized.

Diego Sanchez, a former longtime UFC competitor, took to social media on Thursday night to reveal he is dealing with a serious bout of COVID-19, along with pneumonia and other conditions.

Pneumonia Covid never give up pic.twitter.com/QshVGYiUvW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

“Low oxygen numbers and pneumonia,” Sanchez posted to Instagram. “This has been some trying times.”

In addition, Sanchez stated that he has blood clots in both of his legs due to his current health situation.

Sanchez parted ways with the UFC earlier this year following an over 30-fight run with the promotion, which included an opportunity to compete for a world championship against B.J. Penn at UFC 107 in December 2009.

The 39-year-old last competed at UFC 253 in September 2020, dropping a unanimous decision to Jake Matthews.

The 43-fight pro became was one of the more polarizing figures in UFC history, a statement that peaked towards the tail end of his promotional run due to his relationship with former manager and head coach Joshua Fabia. As MMA Fighting first reported in May, Sanchez eventually detached himself from Fabia and no longer has a business relationship with him.