Tyson Fury threatens to ‘backhand’ Jake and Logan Paul

Tyson Fury is getting caught in the crossfire of his half-brother’s upcoming fight.

While it’s Tommy Fury — a reality TV star with a 7-0 record in boxing — that is set to fight Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Showtime pay-per-view, Tyson couldn’t avoid getting into a few pointed verbal exchanges with Paul at Wednesday’s press conference after father John Fury also found himself trading insults with the popular YouTuber-turned-pro boxer.

Tyson, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, wondered aloud why Paul had anything to say about him and answered back by saying he might take out both Jake and his brother Logan.

“I’ve been brought in to be abused, have I?” Tyson joked. “F*ckin’ hell, I’ve done nothing. I’ve been brought in to be abused by some f*cking p*ssies.

“Listen, I will take the back of my hand to him and his brother and his whole family and his blowjob trainer as well, BJ Flores. ‘Blowjob Flores.’ They’re not fighters, and when Tommy knocks him into next week then knocks his brother into next week, you’ll find out.”

The three Furys were on stage at their home in Morecambe, England, while Paul was broadcast on-screen via a web video call. Technical difficulties limited the conversation, which occasionally devolved into unintelligible shouting, but all the parties involved made at least some attempt to sell the fight.

Tyson admitted that he was disappointed in what he’d seen on the promotional front from Paul, who has recently headlined boxing cards against former MMA champions Tyron Woodely and Ben Askren.

“He hasn’t really done anything,” Tyson said. “I’m waiting for this master of sales to do something.”

“Just two months ago you were saying, ‘Jake’s fresh air, we love what he’s doing. Me and John or whatever his name is love what he’s doing,’” Paul responded. “So make up your mind.”

“That was three months ago,” Tyson said. “Now I think you’re a wanker.”

Tyson and Paul also butted heads over their fight purses, with Paul claiming that he made more money this year boxing than Tyson despite Tyson headlining a high-profile rematch against Deontay Wilder in October. The claim was quickly shot down by Tyson, who simply said, “I doubt that very much.” Neither man threw out an actual number.

Summing up the fight between Tommy and Paul, Tyson kept it simple.

“These two young fellas are gonna go out there and put it all on the line and someone’s gonna get beat,” Tyson said. “Someone’s 0 is gonna go and that’s how boxing works.”