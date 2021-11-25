MMA world celebrates Thanksgiving 2021 with family and memes (and running routes)

Thanksgiving may be a bit different in the world of mixed martial arts, with the pesky dilemmas of weight-cutting and fight preparation getting in the way of the collective stuffing of our faces that is customary around the holiday season. But that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to celebrate.

Between sharing pictures of loved ones, posting their favorite holiday memes, or getting in those empty gym training sessions, there was no shortage of festive activity from your favorite MMA pros.

Check out how the MMA world gave thanks on this Thanksgiving 2021:

I hope every one of you have a blessed thanksgiving, and if it’s not I hope you are blessed with the wisdom to create the best thanksgiving next year — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 25, 2021

Thankful for a lot of things, 1 that stands out is having a chance to run my first route against an NFL vet. And honestly I’m getting open on @Realrclark25 come on y’all I think I’m scoring in the red zone here. On my Ceedee Lamb Shit! What y’all think I beat him to inside!#moss pic.twitter.com/TVVMBSRDSE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 25, 2021

Happy thanksgiving to everyone on #mmatwitter even the trolls . Y’all make fighting way more enjoyable pic.twitter.com/vnvZ0OCKRf — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) November 25, 2021

If your struggling to find things to be grateful for on thanksgiving, just remember that whatever you’re going through now is just gonna make for an awesome backstory when you make it. — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) November 25, 2021

Happy thanksgiving world! I’m thankful for all my fans! We’ve have a beautiful year! — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) November 25, 2021

Good thanksgiving sparring day!! Thank you @OnxLabs for the sweet headgear keeping me safe till my fight pic.twitter.com/sPpsZFSazE — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) November 25, 2021

Thanksgiving sparring rounds ✅

Thankful af to be able to chase this crazy dream every day.

Happy thanksgiving, everyone!!!! Eat some good food for me plz pic.twitter.com/nqDLQDt7up — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) November 25, 2021

No weight cut to worry about guess who's enjoying the food to the fullest

Happy Thanksgiving Twitter — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) November 25, 2021

it’s gravy for me https://t.co/u90WaGmAqU — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) November 25, 2021

Happy thanksgiving all. If you see me Black Friday shopping , mind your business. Let me do my thing ! #HappyThanksgiving2021 #Thanksgiving — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 25, 2021

Happy thanksgiving everyone! Blessing from The Carny fam.



The wifey killed it on the food ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Es393pfsGi — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) November 25, 2021

Happy Thanks giving pic.twitter.com/hNpbCZk3Bg — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and family!!!#thanksgiving #givethanks pic.twitter.com/UV7ctc2EkI — Kyle The Monster Nelson (@THE__MONSTER) November 25, 2021