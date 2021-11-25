UFC Vegas 45 poster released featuring heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus

Derrick Lewis is closing the show once again.

The perennial headliner welcomes fast-rising heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus to his first UFC main event, which takes place at UFC Vegas 45 in Las Vegas.

See the official poster for the event below:

Saiu o pôster do #UFCVegas45! @TheBeast_UFC @ChrisDaukausMMA é promessa de nocaute na última luta de 2021! pic.twitter.com/sOuEhED9yM — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) November 24, 2021

Lewis (25-8, 1 NC) — the No. 4 heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — looks to bounce back from an interim title fight loss to Ciryl Gane this past August at UFC 265. Prior to that, Lewis had won four straight fights and is now tasked with handing Daukaus his first UFC loss.

Currently ranked No. 10, Daukaus (12-3) has won all four of his UFC fights so far via KO/TKO, with only his most recent opponent, Shamil Abdurakhimov, making it past the first round.

Not featured on the poster are top 15 ranked welterweights Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Belal Muhammad, who are expected to clash in the co-main event.

See the current lineup for UFC Vegas 45 below (numbers in parentheses based on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings):

Derrick Lewis (4) vs. Chris Daukaus (10)

Stephen Thompson (5) vs. Belal Muhammad (14)

Raquel Pennington (6) vs. Julia Avila (14)

Amanda Lemos (12) vs. Angela Hill (13)

Diego Ferreira (11) vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Sijara Eubanks (15) vs. Melissa Gatto

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Anthony Hernandez vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Josh Parisian vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt