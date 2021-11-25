We Got Next: Kay Hansen opens up about struggles with eating disorder, abusive past

Kay Hansen has had to fight in and out of the cage for the last several years of her life.

The 22-year-old UFC fighter opens up about why she withdrew from her March matchup with Cheyanne Buys and her long layoff ahead of her UFC 270 matchup with Jasmine Jasudavicius in January, steps she has taken to get her physical and mental health on the right track, her hopes that telling her story will help other young girls struggling with similar circumstances, her search for answers, and more in a powerful conversation with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

