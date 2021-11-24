Former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly urinating in casino hallway, punching security officer

Anthony Rocco Martin, who competed inside the UFC octagon 15 times, was arrested in Las Vegas for one count each of battery and lewd/dissolute conduct in a public place, per police records obtained by MMA Fighting. According to police, Martin allegedly punched a security guard in the throat after he was confronted for urinating in a hallway at Caesars Palace.

Police were called to the property at around 1:30 a.m. local time this past Saturday. Martin was approached by security officers at around 12:45 a.m. after he was spotted urinating in a casino floor hallway by a passerby. The officers asked Martin to leave the property. The 23-fight pro allegedly refused that request, along with refusing to show proper identification and “began getting very irate” before threatening the officers.

After being warned about potential trespassing charges, Martin was again advised to leave by the security manager, Nathan Wilson. Martin continued to “disregard” Wilson and “continued to be in his face,” according to the report. As Wilson put his hand up and asked Martin to step back, Martin allegedly punched him in the throat with his right hand.

The officers would restrain Martin before he was eventually placed under arrest by Metro Police following the viewing of security footage. The arresting officer said in his report that Martin “denied any wrongdoing and stated he was racially profiled and wrongfully arrested,” while also appearing to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

Martin was released later in the day and is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 19 for a wellness check. Both charges against Martin are considered misdemeanors.

After fighting out his most recent contract, the UFC and Martin parted ways, which the fighter confirmed to MMA Fighting in January. Martin competed in both the lightweight and welterweight divisions throughout his six-plus year run with the promotion and earned octagon wins over the likes of Ryan LaFlare, Jake Matthews, and Ramazan Emeev.

In his most recent appearance, Martin dropped a unanimous decision to Neil Magny at UFC 250 in June 2020.