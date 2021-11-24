John Fury feud with Jake Paul steals show at press conference: ‘I’d put you over my knee and spank you like a five-year-old kid’

Jake Paul next steps into the ring to fight Tommy Fury, but if he’s not careful he may end up in a scrap with Fury’s father soon.

During Wednesday’s press conference to hype up a Dec. 18 boxing match against Tommy, Paul found himself verbally sparring primarily with John Fury, the man who raised and trained both Tommy and his half-brother, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul appeared at the press conference via a screen while the Furys were seated on-stage, which led to some tense and awkward moments, especially when John began to interject early on.

“Shut up schoolboy and speak when you’re spoken to,” John said to Paul.

“You shut up you fat lard,” Paul fired back. “You’re mad because you can’t come to the United States.”

Paul is referring to John currently being unable to travel to the U.S. due to his criminal record. In 2011, John was sentenced to 11 years in prison after attempting to gouge a man’s eye out during a brawl. He would go on to serve four years of that sentence before being released in 2015.

Regardless, John has played an integral part in the careers of his sons and both he and Tyson have been working with Tommy ahead of the Paul fight. That training situation led to another heated exchange between John and Paul.

Paul: “Tommy’s green. Tyson’s trying to coach him like a champion, but the kid’s not a champion.”

John: “How do you know? You don’t know anything about boxing and your team doesn’t know anything about boxing. You’re all useless and you’re going to find out, you bum.”

Paul: “You all f*cked up.”

John: “What did you say, cat weasel? Eh? You look like you’re straight out of a comic joke shop, man. Take the glasses off so I can see the fear in your eyes. Take ‘em off. There’s no glasses in these eyes. There’s no glasses on ours.”

Paul: “Hey Tommy, shut your b*tches up for me.”

The two continued to bicker throughout the press conference, with John getting out of his chair and making a threatening advance towards the screen and later making an offensive remark about Paul’s girlfriend.

Though Tyson and Tommy attempted to get a word in, the majority of the heat was generated by John and Paul, who engaged in some deeply personal insults.

John: “Come and lace my shoes up.”

Paul: “You’re a bunch of unintellectual pigs.”

John: “I thought I was ugly and needed a bolt through my neck to look like Frankenstein, but he beats me tenfold. Look at that jawline, my God. It’s a good thing you’ve got a beard on there, Paul, leave it on because Tommy definitely can’t miss that with either hand and you’re gonna find that out shortly.”

Paul: “That’s why you’re a single, old man.”

John: “I’ll tell you what it is, you wouldn’t like to meet the old man. You can thank your lucky stars I’m banned from your country, because I get you I’d slap you. … You wouldn’t be man enough to stand in the presence of me … I’d put you over my knee and spank you like a five-year-old kid.”

Paul: “No one gives a f*ck about John Fury. You never accomplished anything. You never accomplished anything in your life. You’re living vicariously through your sons. You never accomplished anything. I see three idiots on stage, that’s what I see.”

John: “You’re the biggest idiot of all for accepting this fight, ya mug.”

John then launched into a rendition of Roy Orbison’s Crying to mock Paul, to which Paul responded by criticizing the level of Tommy’s competition. Tommy is 7-0 as a pro with a recent decision win over Anthony Taylor on the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard, while Paul is 4-0 coming off of back-to-back wins over former MMA champions Woodley and Ben Askren.

When Tommy suggested that Paul has been rigging fights to not allow his chosen opponents to knock him out, John echoed the sentiment, leading to one last vulgar exchange.

John: “Jake Paul has rigged fights. Let me tell you, there’s no rigged fight, you’re cupping it, mate and you’ll know it and all. And I can see the fear in your eyes because you won’t take them glasses off! That’s some first-class sh*t how he won’t remove his eyewear! Get the glasses off you idiot, I can see good enough.”

Paul: “Suck my d*ck.”

John: “You ain’t got a f*cking dick to suck. You’ve got a fanny between your legs.”

Paul fights Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., live on Showtime pay-per-view.