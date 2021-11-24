UFC 270 poster released featuring heavyweight champions Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are putting it all on the line on the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2022.
The official promotional poster for the upcoming event features Ngannou, the No. 1-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, and opponent No. 3 Ciryl Gane. This main event matchup will unify Ngannou’s undisputed heavyweight title with Gane’s interim title.
See the poster here:
The heavyweight throne is— UFC (@ufc) November 24, 2021
Your #UFC270 poster is HERE!!
[ #UFC270 | Jan 22 | @HondaCenter | Tickets https://t.co/0noMO5ApuD ] pic.twitter.com/K8hgTrcGJ4
Not featured on the poster but also for UFC gold is a flyweight championship trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno (1) and Deiveson Figueiredo (2). Moreno won their second meeting in June in dominant fashion, finishing Figueiredo by rear-naked choke in the third round to claim the title. However, their first meeting ended in a close majority draw and with other challenges unavailable, a third meeting between Moreno and Figueiredo has been booked.
Also on the main card, middleweight contenders Derek Brunson (4) and Jared Cannonier (6) will face off in a bout that could crown a new No. 1 contender at 185 pounds.
See the updated UFC 270 lineup below (numbers in parentheses indicate MMA Fighting Global Ranking):
Francis Ngannou (1) vs. Ciryl Gane (3)
Brandon Moreno (1) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (2)
Derek Brunson (4) vs. Jared Cannonier (6)
Movsar Evloev (T13) vs. Ilia Topuria
Viviane Araujo (11) vs. Alexa Grasso (14)
Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Madallena
Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
Loading comments...