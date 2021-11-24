UFC 270 poster released featuring heavyweight champions Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are putting it all on the line on the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2022.

The official promotional poster for the upcoming event features Ngannou, the No. 1-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, and opponent No. 3 Ciryl Gane. This main event matchup will unify Ngannou’s undisputed heavyweight title with Gane’s interim title.

See the poster here:

Not featured on the poster but also for UFC gold is a flyweight championship trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno (1) and Deiveson Figueiredo (2). Moreno won their second meeting in June in dominant fashion, finishing Figueiredo by rear-naked choke in the third round to claim the title. However, their first meeting ended in a close majority draw and with other challenges unavailable, a third meeting between Moreno and Figueiredo has been booked.

Also on the main card, middleweight contenders Derek Brunson (4) and Jared Cannonier (6) will face off in a bout that could crown a new No. 1 contender at 185 pounds.

See the updated UFC 270 lineup below (numbers in parentheses indicate MMA Fighting Global Ranking):

Francis Ngannou (1) vs. Ciryl Gane (3)

Brandon Moreno (1) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (2)

Derek Brunson (4) vs. Jared Cannonier (6)

Movsar Evloev (T13) vs. Ilia Topuria

Viviane Araujo (11) vs. Alexa Grasso (14)

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Madallena

Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman