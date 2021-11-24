The MMA Hour with Dan Hooker, Frank Mir, Bryce Mitchell, and Matt Mitrione

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir previews his upcoming match against Kubrat Pulev at Triller’s Triad Combat event on Saturday.

1:25 p.m.: Old friend of the show Matt Mitrione returns to discuss the latest in his career, his MMA future, and his match against Alexander Flores at Triller’s Triad Combat event.

2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell stops by to talk about his next move, his long layoff since his last UFC fight, the state of the division and more.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker reflects on his loss to Islam Makhachev and what’s next in his career, and discusses whether a featherweight move could be in the cards.

3 p.m.: GC gives his best bets for this weekend’s MMA action.

3:30 p.m.: I answer your questions in another round of “On the Nose.”

