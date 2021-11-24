 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Dan Hooker, Frank Mir, Bryce Mitchell, and Matt Mitrione

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir previews his upcoming match against Kubrat Pulev at Triller’s Triad Combat event on Saturday.

1:25 p.m.: Old friend of the show Matt Mitrione returns to discuss the latest in his career, his MMA future, and his match against Alexander Flores at Triller’s Triad Combat event.

2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell stops by to talk about his next move, his long layoff since his last UFC fight, the state of the division and more.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker reflects on his loss to Islam Makhachev and what’s next in his career, and discusses whether a featherweight move could be in the cards.

3 p.m.: GC gives his best bets for this weekend’s MMA action.

3:30 p.m.: I answer your questions in another round of “On the Nose.”

