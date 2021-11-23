UFC Vegas 43 medical suspensions: Miesha Tate faces potential six-month suspension for broken nose

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate reportedly suffered “bilateral nose fractures” and a “superior nasal septal fracture” in a decision loss to Ketlen Vieira this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 43.

That’s according to medical suspensions released on Tuesday by official ABC records keeper mixedmartialarts.com. UFC Vegas 43 was regulated by the Nevada Athletic Commission and took place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Tate needs medical clearance to avoid a six-month suspension. The women’s MMA vet has suffered multiple broken noses and previously undergone corrective surgery for what she called a “curvy” septum. Before her return to active competition earlier this year, UFC President Dana White said he advised against surgery before a UFC 200 meeting with now two-division champion Amanda Nunes that ended in another nose full of blood and said he would pay for a corrective surgery after Tate’s career was over.

The UFC exec’s concern for another such injury now appears founded.

Here is the full list of suspensions from UFC Vegas 43:

Miesha Tate: Must have bilateral nose fractures and superior nasal septal fracture cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Jan. 5 with no contact until Dec. 21.

Sean Brady: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for bilateral small lacerations under both eyes.

Joanne Calderwood: Must have left hand X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for hard fight.

Rani Yahya: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for laceration under left eye.

Kyung Ho Kang: suspended until Dec. 12 with no contact until Dec. 5.

Adrian Yanez: Must have right hand X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Davey Grant: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12 for laceration on nose.

Tucker Lutz: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Rafa Garcia: Must have right hand and right elbow X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Natan Levy: Must have bilateral foot X-rays, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance and must have dental evaluation for No. 8 and No. 9 teeth issue; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Lupita Godinez: Must have right knee X-ray, if positive, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until May 20.

Cody Durden: Must have nasal bones X-ray, if positive, needs ear, nose and throat or maxillofacial doctor clearance or no contest until May 20; suspended at minimum until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Aori Qileng: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Sean Soriano: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.

Sam Hughes: suspended until Dec. 21 with no contact until Dec. 12.