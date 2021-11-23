Aoriqileng slams Cody Durden’s ‘disgusting mouth’ for comments following UFC Vegas 43 fight: ‘He is a coward’

Aoriqileng has spoken up to address the Cody Durden controversy.

Following Durden’s unanimous decision win over Aoriqileng at UFC Vegas 43 this past Saturday, Durden said in his post-fight interview, “I knew he was going to be tough but I had to send him back to China, where he came from.” Several fighters took to social media to call out Durden’s comments as xenophobic and recent UFC signee Muhammad Mokaev even volunteered to fight Durden over the offensive remarks.

Durden, for his part, welcomed the controversy at first, but later issued a statement on Twitter in which he wrote, “I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention.”

On Monday, Aoriqileng let it be known via an Instagram statement that he is “disgusted” with Durden’s comments.

“I destroyed this coward in the cage, but the judges gave him a chance to say something disgusting through his disgusting mouth,” Aoriqileng wrote. “He can do nothing in the fight, and I saw fear through his eyes. He is a coward.”

Nicknamed “Mongolian Murderer,” Aoriqileng hails from Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in China. He fell to 0-2 in the UFC with the loss to Durden.