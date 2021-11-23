Where does Miesha Tate go from her UFC Vegas 43 loss to Ketlen Vieira? Was the card as a whole as underwhelming as initially perceived? Those topics will be discussed on a brand new edition of BTL.

In addition, the panel will talk what we learned from both 135ers in the main event this past Saturday, if the UFC’s final November event was a product of bad timing and oversaturation, the big wins for Sean Brady, Adrian Yanez and Taila Santos, and which up and comer has the best shot at fighting for a UFC title first, the chances Ben Askren could actually return to the UFC for a fight with Nate Diaz, and more.

This week, host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA journalists James Lynch and Kristen King in the final opening round matchup of the BTL Championship tournament.

