Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Those achievements mean little to Diaz, who tweeted that Askren “sucks” and that Paul would “get smoked [in] a real fight.”

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

Diaz’s response was specifically directed at Paul’s comment that Diaz (20-13) has six times as many professional losses as Askren (19-2, 1 NC), while Diaz is pointing out that Askren and Woodley are more well known for their wrestling skills (Askren is a two-time national champion, Woodley a two-time All-American) than their striking.

The UFC vet is in a slump at the moment, having lost three of his past four fights. In Diaz’s most recent outing at UFC 263 in June, he dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards.

Paul next fights reality television personality Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Fla.