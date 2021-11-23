Morning Report: Miesha Tate has ‘no regrets’ about UFC Vegas 43 performance: ‘I’m at peace with this’

This past weekend, Miesha Tate lost a hard-fought decision to Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43. The loss was Tate’s first since returning from retirement earlier this year and is a substantial setback to Tate’s goal of earning a rematch with current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. But despite things not going her way, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is still very sanguine about everything.

“I’m really good. I’m in a great place,” Tate said on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast. “This is so much different than the first time around, like I’ve said. I have so much more to be grateful for. Before, when I would fight, my fight day would be the last day of my life in my mind. It was the day I died, it was the day that nothing else happened or existed beyond that date. I was obsessed with it and when I would lose, it was crushing and when I would win it was all good. Now, it’s just a moment in time for me. I’m on a journey, I’m enjoying the process, and I’m okay. I’m at peace with this.”

Following the bout, Tate was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Afterwards, she issued a statement via social media, channeling this process-focused mindset by saying that she still felt like she evolved and “was never tied to an outcome”. Tate went on to expound on this on the podcast as well as give an update on her physical condition.

“Physically, I feel really good,” Tate said. “My face is definitely swollen.... I got a few stitches. It’s kind of cool because it’s actually the first cut of my career. So it’s kind of cool in a morbid way. I’m kind of like, ‘Oh, I got my first cut!’ So I’ve got the swelling, I’ve got the black eye, but otherwise I’m great. My body does not hurt at all, in any other way.

“I’m proud of the kicks and the overall dispersement in the body that I was able to land. My push kicks looked better, my kicks looked the best they’ve ever looked.... That’s not usually something that I do. I’m not known for kicking, I’m not known for striking so I just think we’ve got to look at that and go, ‘We’ve done some things we’ve never done before.’ Maybe we weren’t perfect at it but that’s how you evolve. You have to be willing to go out there and test yourself and not just play into your A game. Eventually, you’re gonna run into somebody where you need a solid B game and to evolve those things you’ve got to be willing to push yourself and you’ve got to be willing to take those risks and that’s what I did. It didn’t pay off with a victory but in my mind I still learned a tremendous amount, I had fun, I don’t have any regrets.”

With the loss to Vieira, Tate now finds herself well outside of title contention in the bantamweight division and with a variety of options for what to do next. Fans have suggested a rematch with Holly Holm would make sense for both women and there is always the possibility of Tate cutting to flyweight to challenge Valentina Shevchenko. There has also even been the suggestion that Tate might retire again. However, right now, Tate isn’t thinking about any of that. With the holidays around the corner, “Cupcake” says she’s taking time off to spend with her family and she’ll figure out what’s next in 2022.

“Absolutely nothing,” Tate said when asked what is next. “I’m gonna sit around and do a whole lot of nothing. I’m gonna eat. I’m just looking forward to Thanksgiving. I don’t even want to think about the next fight because I have these multiple cups in my life that it’s like sometimes I’m holding onto this cup and that one takes my priority and the other cups, they need their chance to have that precedence too. Right now I’ve put down the cup of fighting, I’m picking up the cup of family life, I’m gonna enjoy Thanksgiving, I’m gonna enjoy Christmas, the New Year, and then we’ll revisit and see what’s next.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Hero’s welcome.

Nate to Conor.

War was declared along time ago you were already killed — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 22, 2021

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are laying the groundwork.

Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 22, 2021

you have 6 times as many losses as Ben Askren



Let that sink in https://t.co/SMTsXkhs9i — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2021

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

Tony still chasing Nate.

You Rollin’ That Shit Or Am I? Don’t Be Scared Homie Take The Fight @NateDiaz209 # Blazin’ Trails @ufc @danawhite Make It Happen # ThePeoplesChamp One. 2022 # Road2Gold pic.twitter.com/BVX0KASYx0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 22, 2021

It appears Dan Hooker is returning to 145.

45 look alive. pic.twitter.com/JU0pl0tKkV — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 23, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Shavkat Rakhmonov (14-0) vs. Carlston Harris (17-4); UFC Fight Night, Feb. 5.

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.