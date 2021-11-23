Fighter vs. Writer: James Krause addresses his future as a fighter, how he corners his athletes and hopes to coach a champion

UFC veteran James Krause joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to address his current status as a fighter after last competing in 2020 as well as how he’s embraced his role as a full-time head coach in recent years.

Leading the team at Glory MMA, Krause has put 17 fighters in the UFC and he’s looking to add even more as he continues to grow his team and he’ll discuss how coaching has brought something out of him that even competing never could. Krause will also discuss the art of cornering fighters after the recent controversy involving Aspen Ladd and what he does to ensure he’s always giving his athletes everything they need between rounds.

All this and much more on the latest installment of The Fighter vs. The Writer

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher