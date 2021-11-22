Video: Valentina Shevchenko receives memorable homecoming in Kyrgyzstan

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shecvhenko returned home to Kyrgyzstan and received an incredible reaction from her hometown community.

Shevchenko, the No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound women’s fighter on MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, was welcomed back home with open arms after successfully defending her title against Lauren Murphy via fourth-round TKO at September’s UFC 266 event.

Check out the video, courtesy of Shevchenko’s Instagram page, below:

In addition to her dominant run as 125-pound champ — where she has successfully defended her title six times — Shevchenko is also heading to the big screen. “Bullet” joins Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry in the upcoming film “Bruised,” which will hit Netflix on Nov. 24.

Shevchenko began 2021 with, quite possible, her most impressive career performance. The 33-year-old took on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 and completely dominated Andrade before delivering a barrage of brutal elbows from a crucifix position to get the stoppage in the second round.