The MMA Hour with Stipe Miocic, Muhammed Mokaev, Sean Brady, Loopy Godinez, and Adrian Yanez

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET - I’ll quickly look back at a busy combat sports weekend.

1:05 p.m.- Lupita Godinez will look back at her very busy UFC fight schedule.

1:30 p.m. - Muhammed Mokaev will discuss joining the UFC and what’s next.

2 p.m. - Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will discuss what he’s been up to and when he wants to return to the Octagon.

2:30 p.m. - Sean Brady will discuss getting past Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43 and what’s next.

3 p.m. - Adrian Yanez reflects on his big win at UFC Vegas 43 and what’s next.

3:30 p.m. - New York Ric stops by to talk about the latest news in MMA.

4 p.m. - GC and Helwani return to discuss GC’s bets for the past weekend.

