Morning Report: Colby Covington wants to ‘revive’ The Ultimate Fighter, fight Jorge Masvidal for his ‘whack ass BMF belt’

Earlier this month, Colby Covington came up short for a second time against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, losing a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268. Covington, of course, disputed the loss but the fact remains that Covington’s road back to a title shot is pretty murky at the moment. Fortunately for Covington, he has plenty of other potential fights to occupy his time and it hasn’t taken “Chaos” long to set his sights on his next endeavor: his former friend turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal.

Next month, Masvidal was scheduled to face Leon Edwards in a featured welterweight contest at UFC 269; however, two weeks ago, Masvidal was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an undisclosed injury. As a result, Edwards is now targeting a title fight against Usman and as such, Covington believes the time is finally right for he and Masvidal to settle the score, and to do so in the most marketable way possible: by coaching The Ultimate Fighter.

“That guy doesn’t want to fight me,” Covington told Submission Radio. “He’s going to lose all the street cred one way or another. If he fights me, he loses it. If he doesn’t fight me, he loses it even worse. I know that guy doesn’t want to fight me. He’s trying to duck me at every corner, every step. So, what can I say? What can I do? I just want to put on good performances for the UFC. He’ll be backed into a corner, he’ll need to take this fight. It makes sense on The Ultimate Fighter. Let’s revive that show. That show has been so boring, stale. There’s no entertainment value on that show anymore. So, let’s bring it back, man.”

This is not the first time the idea has been brought up. When the UFC was first looking to revive The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year, it was rumored that they wanted Covington and Masvidal to serve as coaches. Ultimately, that distinction went to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, but with Masvidal and Covington now in welterweight purgatory, having them spearhead the show would make a lot of sense.

There is one problem though: Masvidal isn’t particularly keen on doing another reality television show unless he is well paid, telling The MMA Hour, “I will have to have a nice, handsome reward if I’m doing sh*t like that.” For his part, Masvidal is still hoping to reschedule his grudge match with Edwards before committing to a bout with Covington, something Covington finds ridiculous. According to Covington, he and Masvidal need to settle up now and, given the enormity of the feud, Covington says that Masvidal needs to put his ‘BMF’ title on the line as well.

“This is the fight that has to happen after he keeps running his mouth,” Covington said. “I’m a coward? I’m fragile? I’m this and I’m that? No, you’re the b*tch. You’re the fragile, brittle little b*tch. I’m the king of Miami. Everybody knows that I run these streets here and the 305 is mine. I occupy this whole territory. No one can say any different. And he knows that. So, show up or just shut your f*cking mouth b*tch, and let real men do f*cking work. Because I’m still gonna be here. Put that f*cking whack ass BMF belt back on the f*cking line. Everybody knows who real baddest motherf*cker in the sport is. It’s Colby Chaos Covington. Bring that f*cking belt out and let’s f*cking do this shit. Do the Ultimate Fighter and whatever, tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, and run this fight in Miami.”

Ultimately, Covington may get his wish. Though Masvidal wants the fight with Edwards, Edwards has made it clear he is now focused on getting his welterweight title shot against Usman. Given that, and the copious amounts of trash talk that both Covington and Masvidal have lobbed at one another over the years, Covington vs. Masvidal makes the most promotional sense. And should it come to pass, Covington has some words of warning for his former “best friend.”

“I just want to get locked in a cage with this clown,” Covington said. “I just want to be locked in a cage with Jorge ‘Street Judas’ Mavidal more than I want anything in the world. That dude needs to pay for all the things he said about me. I mean, oh my god dude. But if he doesn’t show up, then that’s okay too. He loses all that street cred, he loses all the respect in the fighting community. He’s not a real fighter, that guy’s a fragile little b*tch and he’s a clown, he’s a fake. He’s a Judas. He turned his back on me for no reason. He started talking sh*t about me for no reason. This is all his fault and he’s going to pay. He’s going to have to pay by losing his consciousness and losing his health, man. I’m definitely taking at least five years off his life. I promise you that. You’re going to see a savage come out that you never seen. This beef is more personal and more hatred than I’ve ever had for anything in my entire life. I want to crush this guy’s soul. I want to f*cking eat it, rip his heart out, f*cking grill it on my house, you know, put it on the barbecue.”

TOP STORIES

Results. Ketlen Vieira and Sean Brady secured the biggest wins of their careers at UFC Vegas 43.

Statement. Miesha Tate releases statement following UFC Vegas 43 main event loss: ‘I still feel like I evolved’.

Reaction. ‘Racism is never cool’: Fighters condemn Cody Durden for controversial UFC Vegas 43 post-fight comments.

Ignorant. Cody Durden not bothered by reaction to controversial UFC Vegas 43 comments.

Focused. Kayla Harrison says it’s her job to prove to Dana White ‘that I’m worth the investment’ if she wants to fight in UFC.

VIDEO STEW

UFC Vegas 43 Post Show.

UFC Vegas 43 Post-Fight Presser.

Font vs. Garbrandt.

Usman trying to get that bag.

LISTEN UP

On to the Next One. Matches to make following UFC Vegas 43.

Severe MMA. Discussing too many UFC’s, Cormier’s wretched night on commentary, and more.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Adrian Yanez, Davey Grant, and their teams got dinner after fighting each other. Wholesome.

Let’s go ahead and make this fight.

I want to fight this guy let’s fight bro — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 22, 2021

Terrance McKinney ready to go after being forced out Saturday.

I’ll pick up any fight if someone drops out this year. Riddell, Fiziev, Guida, Santos, Ferreira, Gamrot, Sayles, Leavitt, Oliveira, Poirier. It don’t matter, I’ll play pick up with any of em, I just wanna fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 22, 2021

Conor McGregor.

I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At @McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures / trauma. pic.twitter.com/xkBV3HcXXZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!

You are bitch made and I’m now steel.

This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason,

I hereby declare this war forever!

McGregor Forever ⚔️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire.

They are wrong. @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/MXUH93dUG2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

Aljamain Sterling.

I’m going to strangle that dirty weasel! pic.twitter.com/dVVFjeGDeE — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 21, 2021

Not only did he have to photoshop him vs. Khabib, he also had to shop Khabib’s face, since Khabib never once looked like that in a fight.

“Alpha Moad” -CSO- # ThatTypeOfGuy Stay Sharp My Friends- Champ Run Fathead Run ‍♂️ # Road2Gold Be Ready. pic.twitter.com/dBgLAlUXFL — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 21, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Covington and Masvidal fight next? Yes

No vote view results 64% Yes (267 votes)

35% No (147 votes) 414 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.