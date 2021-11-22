On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 43

Ketlen Vieira and Sean Brady picked up the biggest wins of their careers on Saturday. While they will both take steps forward, how close are they to championship opportunities following UFC Vegas 43? This week, the On To the Next One squad answers those questions, along with where former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate goes from her first loss since making her return to competition.

In addition, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee take a look at what could be next for Taila Santos — following her dominant submission win over Joanne Wood — Rani Yahya, Adrian Yanez, and more.

