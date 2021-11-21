Miesha Tate releases statement following UFC Vegas 43 main event loss: ‘I still feel like I evolved’

The UFC Vegas 43 main event didn’t go Miesha Tate’s way, but she’s not letting the result bring her down.

Tate lost a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira in Saturday’s bantamweight main event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. It was the first loss for the former UFC bantamweight champion since she decided to make a comeback earlier this year following her retirement in 2016. Tate defeated Marion Reneau by third-round TKO this past July.

After going five hard rounds with Vieira, Tate was taken to the hospital after her fight as a precautionary measure and was not available to speak to the media, but she shared a message on her Instagram Stories later in the evening to provide a quick post-fight update.

Read Tate’s message here:

Hey we had fun tonight!! I still feel like I evolved and in truth I was never tied to an outcome. Just happy to enjoy these moments. Thank you as always for the support and congratulations [Vieira].

Tate has now lost three of her past four fights, while Vieira returned to the win column after losing a unanimous decision to Yana Kunitskaya in February.